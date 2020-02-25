Health Minister: Romania has a roughly 4,000-strong coronavirus quarantine capacity

Acting Health Minister Victor Costache announced at a press conference on Monday that Romania has a roughly 4,000-strong coronavirus quarantine capacity."We have a roughly 4,000-strong quarantine capacity nationwide - a comfortable figure considering the situation we are in. The hospitalization capacity stands around 2,500 beds in all the country's infectious diseases wards and hospitals, 95 of which are intensive care beds," Costache said.
Interior Minister Marcel Vela detailed that "4,172 places are available in 125 locations in 121 localities of 40 counties".
Minister Costache said that about 1,000 people are currently isolated at home.
Head of the Department for Emergencies, Raed Arafat, added that two people who arrived from Wuhan and six from the Diamond Princess ship docked in Yokohama are being quarantined in Bucharest, but that they show no symptoms of illness.
Also, eight persons who came from Italy's Lodi area have been placed under quarantine in Dolj County, and another three people have been quarantined on Sunday evening in Galati. AGERPRES