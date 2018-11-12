Minister of Health Sorina Pintea stated that Romania will propose for the time when it holds the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union, starting on January 1, 2019, a new topic - "Patients' mobility," especially considering patients with rare diseases, which need expensive treatment.

"For 30 years we have been facing a permanent crisis, sometimes that we generated ourselves. Starting on January 1, 2019, Romania will be playing an extremely important role, for it will be holding the rotating presidency of the Council of the EU, during a time of important debates for the European community. There are four basic themes that Romania proposes, in addition to which we thought to propose something new, to propose a challenge for Europe, considering the multiple challenges that Romania has been faced with regarding the "Patient's mobility," stated Sorina Pintea, on Monday, at the debate "Healthcare in Romania during the presidency of the Council of the European Union - Preparation and perspectives. Crisis gone in 2019."She justified the proposal by saying the medicine producers avoid to provide products for diseases with small number of patients, for it's not profitable."But for us profitability is not what matters, what matters is to treat the patients. Then, while encountering numerous problems, we thought of this solution and this proposal that we are going to make when we hold the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union," said Pintea.The other four topics that Romania will propose in the healthcare field are: immunization, resistance to antibiotics, i-health and access to innovating medicines.At the debate, Diana Paun, state counselor with the Presidential Administration, said that the theme proposed by the Health Ministry, "Patients' Mobility" is welcome and it represents an opportunity for Romania to become a destination for medical tourism."The moment I found out about this new theme I was surprised, because I knew the reaction of the CNAS president, who was complaining that Romania spends very much on medical services for patients who treat themselves abroad. On the other hand, I though that this is a special opportunity for Romania to become in its turn a medical tourism destination, for Romania has a lot to offer to the patients in Europe, from abroad. It has well prepared medical teams, development areas including in the infrastructure area that are very good, specialties from stomatology to geriatrics, balneology and top class surgery, which is why the topic is welcome," said Diana Paun.