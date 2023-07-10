HealthMin Rafila: The residential care homes of Ilfov inspected in January and February

Health Minister Alexandru Rafila on Monday said that the residential care homes of Ilfov County, which are the subject of an ongoing criminal investigation, were inspected by the Public Heath Directorate (DSP) in January and February, and only minor infractions were found.

"In the months of January - February, the homes were inspected by the Ilfov Public Health Directorate. The infractions found were minor, like the way dirty bedding was stored, or some of the employees had not taken hygiene classes. I don't think these homes had such problems. Today, I had a discussion and a meeting with the director of DSP Ilfov. He considered it right to resign. Anyway, he was on an interim position. We will organise a competition to fill the vacancy of the DSP Ilfov director. There are crisis situations when we often find that when we do an inspection each institution does its part," said Rafila.

He added that oftentimes papers are checked, not what actually happens at the homes.

"Many times we check papers instead of checking records, and I think the most important thing is to see how the patients who are in such homes are actually cared for. (...) There must be discussions with patients and discussions with the doctors who provide medical assistance, so that there is a correlation between the existing contracts and the reality of the services that are offered to these patients," the minister pointed out.

Rafila also said that the Ministry of Health will propose amending the legislation.

"We also have to move in Romania from checking papers to checking factual reality, and then we can certainly hope for progress in the area," added Rafila. AGERPRES