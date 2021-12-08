HealthMin Rafila: We will never take relaxation measures on an increasing trend in the number of infections

The Minister of Health, Alexandru Rafila, declared on Wednesday, at the end of the government meeting, that the relaxation measures were adopted in the context in which the incidence of cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection sees a downward trend, agerpres reports.

"We will never take relaxing measures on an upward trend," he told a news conference at Victoria Palace.

The minister mentioned that the situation in the country will be closely monitored.He also said that the use of test results in the COVID digital certificate is not a measure of relaxation, but "a measure of normalcy," an element that will give people confidence."However, we must give people hope that this country can live normally," he said.