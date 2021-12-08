 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

HealthMin Rafila: We will never take relaxation measures on an increasing trend in the number of infections

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Inquam Alexandru Rafila

The Minister of Health, Alexandru Rafila, declared on Wednesday, at the end of the government meeting, that the relaxation measures were adopted in the context in which the incidence of cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection sees a downward trend, agerpres reports.

"We will never take relaxing measures on an upward trend," he told a news conference at Victoria Palace.

The minister mentioned that the situation in the country will be closely monitored.

He also said that the use of test results in the COVID digital certificate is not a measure of relaxation, but "a measure of normalcy," an element that will give people confidence.

"However, we must give people hope that this country can live normally," he said.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.