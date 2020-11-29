HealthMin Tataru says vaccination against novel coronavirus to be seasonal

Health Minister Nelu Tataru said the vaccine against the novel coronavirus will be "seasonal", as will the flu vaccine.

He assessed a second booster dose would be given at 28 days.

"It is made with booster at 28 days (vaccine against the novel coronavirus, ed. n.). Same, seasonally, as the flu vaccine. We hope that, with vaccination, we can see a decrease in the number of cases in the summer and we can have that period free. Just like in the flu season, then the COVID vaccine will be given," Tataru explained.

He accompanied President Klaus Iohannis, in a visit to the Bucharest Public Health Directorate's Call center at the National Arena.