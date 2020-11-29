 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

HealthMin Tataru says vaccination against novel coronavirus to be seasonal

Inquam Photos / George Calin
Nelu Tătaru

Health Minister Nelu Tataru said the vaccine against the novel coronavirus will be "seasonal", as will the flu vaccine.

He assessed a second booster dose would be given at 28 days.

"It is made with booster at 28 days (vaccine against the novel coronavirus, ed. n.). Same, seasonally, as the flu vaccine. We hope that, with vaccination, we can see a decrease in the number of cases in the summer and we can have that period free. Just like in the flu season, then the COVID vaccine will be given," Tataru explained.

He accompanied President Klaus Iohannis, in a visit to the Bucharest Public Health Directorate's Call center at the National Arena.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.