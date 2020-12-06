Singurul Exit Poll din Romania pe stiripesurse.ro, astăzi de la 21.00 8 ore 37 minute
 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

HealthMinTataru: I will definitely get vaccinated; vaccination campaign expected to begin in January

Facebook
Nelu Tătaru

Health Minister Nelu Tataru said on Sunday in Husi, Vaslui County, that the COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Romania will most likely start in January 2021.

He added that the first to be vaccinated would be the healthcare workers, and that he will himself get vaccinated.

"First are those in the public and private healthcare system. There are almost 550,000 people in the count, followed by those who are institutionalised, then those who ensure the well-being and proper functioning of thesociety. I will certainly get vaccinated. I have repeated from the beginning of the pandemic that we can only get immunised by getting sick or getting vaccinated. This year we have been waiting for the vaccine to come in. This vaccine has been created; we are waiting for an authorisation from the European Medicines Agency. Hopefully that will come before Christmas, so that from January, we can get vaccinated, "said Tataru.

At the same time, he added that the state of alert will be extended from December 14.

"We will deal with each area separately. We have those restrictions, those rules imposed. To the extent that we have a decrease in the community [spread], no additional rules will follow. When there is an increase in the number of cases we can intervene with additional rules, "Tataru said.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.