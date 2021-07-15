Heat wave, thermal discomfort in Bucharest until Friday evening

The weather will be hot in Bucharest, with a heat wave in the afternoon, and the THI (temperature-humidity index) will go over the critical threshold of 80 units for thermal discomfort, according to the special prognosis for the Capital City, valid between the interval of July 15, 10:00 - July 16, 23:00.

The sky will be mostly clear, and the wind will blow mild to moderate. The maximum temperature will be around the value of 35 degrees Celsius and the minimum one will be of 19-21 degrees Celsius.

During the next couple of days, there is a Code Yellow for heat wave and thermal discomfort in both Bucharest as well as 30 counties (of 41) from Oltenia, Muntenia, Moldova, Western Dobrogea and local, Transilvania.Furthermore, meteorologists have issued a Code Yellow and two Code Orange for emphasized atmospheric instability in 16 counties.