Her Majesty Margareta meets with director of European Center for Disease Prevention and Control

Her Majesty Margareta met, on Thursday, with the director general of the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), Andrea Ammon, and with the Romanian employees of the institution, as a last point on the agenda of the visit of the Royal Family of Romania to the Kingdom of Sweden.

The Crown Custodian was accompanied to the meeting by the Romanian ambassador to Sweden, Daniel Ionita, minister-counselor at the Romanian Embassy, Traian Sarca, chancellor of Her Majesty's House, and Ionut Demetriad, advisor to the Cabinet of the Crown Custodian.

In the first part of the meeting, Andrea Ammon gave a brief presentation of the ECDC activity, an institution whose main objective is to strengthen Europe's defense systems against infectious diseases.

Later, Her Majesty Margareta and Ambassador Daniel Ionita met with the Romanian employees of the institution.

"Your work is very important for our health and for our future. I think we need to bring science including in our way of development in society and your voices are important", said the Romanian ambassador to Sweden to the Romanian employees.

The visit to ECDC represented the last item on the agenda of the visit that the Royal Family of Romania made this week to the Kingdom of Sweden. AGERPRES