High risk of avalanches in Fagaras, Parang, Sureanu, Tarcu and Godeanu mountains

Meteorologists warn that there is a high risk, level four out pf five, of avalanches at an altitude of over 1,800 meters in the Fagaras, Parang, Sureanu, Tarcu and Godeanu mountains, according to the snow conditions bulletin sent to AGERPRES Friday.

Below the altitude of 1,800 meters there is a significant risk, level three out of five, of avalanches in the Fargaras, Parang, Sureanu, Tarcu and Godeanu mountains, agerpres reports.

A large avalanche occurred on Thursday in the tourist area of Balea Lac, at an altitude of over 2,000 metres in the Fagaras Mountains, but no one was injured, as tourists were in their huts at the time, according to Sibiu Salvamont mountain rescuers.

Also at Balea Lac, the thickest snow layer of a weather station in Romania is maintained at 1.7 m, according to meteorologists.

