Highly-acclaimed young generation of musicians star in opera gala at Oradea European Open Music Festival

Six young musicians, highly-acclaimed young singers, staged an opera gala on Sunday evening at the European Music Open Festival, the Regina Maria Theatre House in Oradea, accompanied by the Oradea State Philharmonic Orchestra and Choir under the baton of conductor Ciprian Teodorascu.

Performing in the gala were soprano Maria Radeanu, mezzo-soprano Camelia Cuzub, tenors Andrei Petre and Constantin Pastrama, bass Alexandru Matei and baritone Alin Munteanu, students or graduates of the National University of Music in Bucharest.

The European Open Music Festival is organised August 26-31, by tenor Alexandru Badea, the Association for the Promotion of Tourism in Oradea and the Environs, with support from Oradea City Hall.The fifth edition of the festival will end on Tuesday, August 31, with a jazz concert by the Jan Garbarek Group featuring Trilok Gurtu in Unirii Square at 21:00hrs. Garbarek, the Norwegian Grammy Award-nominated musician, is considered one of the most important saxophonists of the moment. He will go on stage with Trilok Gurtu - percussion, Rainer Bruninghaus - piano and Yuri Daniel - bass.