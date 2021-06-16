HlthMin Mihaila, EIB vice-president meet on increasing healthcare investment

Romania's Health Minister Ioana Mihaila, had a working meeting with Vice President of the European Investment Bank (EIB) Christian Kettel Thomsen in Luxembourg on Wednesday to discuss EIB increasing investment in Romania and in strengthening the resistance of the healthcare system to pandemics.

According to a press statement from the Health Ministry, the meeting, which was also attended by EIB financial and technical experts, and consultants, discussed providing support for investment in regional hospitals, increasing financial and technical support for future investment in healthcare in Romania, including for the creation of a national agency for investment in healthcare infrastructure.

"Major investment in hospitals and healthcare infrastructure in Romania, based on international best practices, are essential to improve public health, to meet the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and to increase the quality of healthcare services in Romania. Today's meeting with the vice-president of the European Investment Bank, with EIB financial experts and public health experts was designed to increase co-operation between Romania and the European Investment Bank so that Romania can fully benefit from EIB financing and technical assistance in 2022," Mihaila is quoted as saying in the press statement.