HM Margareta, message following tragedy in Constanta: Such things should not happen again

Margareta, Custodian of the Crown of Romania sent on Friday a message of condolences to the grieving families, wished a speedy recovery to all those affected by the fire at the Constanta Infectious Diseases Hospital and stressed that such things do not happen again.

"I learned with grief about the tragedy at the Constanta Infectious Diseases Hospital, where patients lost their lives in a fire. My family and I extend our condolences to the bereaved families and wish a speedy recovery to all those affected by the fire. In the last period, similar tragedies took place at the Piatra Neamt County Hospital and at the National Institute of Infectious Diseases "Matei Bals" in the Capital. Although doctors and medical staff work tirelessly to save lives, such tragedies show us that the health infrastructure in our country still leaves much to be desired. We must learn from this pain without delay so that such things do not happen again!," Her Majesty Margareta conveyed in her message.

Seven patients died on Friday in the fire that broke out at the ICU COVID Department of the Infectious Diseases Hospital in southeastern Constanta. The entire hospital, where 125 patients were hospitalized, was evacuated.