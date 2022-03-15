Huawei opens in Romania Huawei Ads coordination hub for Balkan countries

The Huawei Ads platform is to be coordinated in nine countries in the region through a new hub opened in Bucharest, according to a press release of the technology company, sent on Tuesday to AGERPRES.

"Based on real-time bidding (RTB), the service offers advertising solutions for websites and apps and has as a purpose the constitution of a new way to communicate between partners and users of Huawei devices running Huawei Mobile Services. Huawei opens in Romania the coordination hub of Huawei Ads for Balkan countries, which will lead the activity in Bosnia-Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Republic of Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Romania, Serbia and Slovenia. The hub will have support from over 200 regional and local specialists which will develop business relations with local partners," shows the release.

According to the quoted source, the advertisement platform will allow agencies or direct clients to run ads that reach their proposed objectives, having several types of announcements and campaigns available.

"Using these new methods of promotion, those who want to advertise benefit from reduced costs in comparison to other platforms, other types of diversified announcements (video, image, text, app icon), multiple methods of bidding (CPC, CPM, CPD, CPI) but also specialized budgets to test the platform. These promotion solutions can be used to increase sales (e-commerce) and the visibility of brands or for app downloads and represent a direct means by which to reach Huawei users. Huawei Ads ensures precise targeting using its own data management platform (DMP), where specific audiences can be created through the 100 tags available. The target public is identified depending on interests, hobbies, remarketing or re-engagement or more specific characteristics based on the behavior of the user in various applications. Furthermore, Huawei Ads comes packaged with a series of features to explore new audiences through demographic data or the type of phone used," Huawei representatives mention.

In what regards data security, Huawei Ads has local servers in Europe and is respecting local laws and the EU data protection regulations.

Huawei's advertising solutions include: Programmatic Display, AppGallery and Search Network.