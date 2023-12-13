I have no doubts, pension Pillar II will be untouched (PNL's Ciuca)

The chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Nicolae Ciuca, stated on Tuesday, on private television Digi 24, that Pillar II of pensions (mandatory private pensions, ed. n.) will not be touched, being assumed by the governing coalition together with an increase of one percent from January 1, 2024.

"It is an assumption at the coalition level and an increase in the contribution by one percent from January 1, 2024," said Ciuca

He was asked if he has any suspicions regarding the Pension Pillar II, considering the question he asked Social Democratic Party (PSD) leader, prime minister Marcel Ciolacu, if he guarantees the pension Pillar II

"Probably the tone in which I asked the question was not one that could be interpreted by the way in which the question was thought, but I talked with Marcel Ciolacu and he understood very clearly what it was about. (...) I remained the same Nicolae Ciuca as natural," added Nicolae Ciuca.

Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu answered on Monday evening, in an interview with the same Digi 24, some questions addressed by the PNL leader, Nicolae Ciuca, on the topic of taxes and the pension Pillar II, and mentioned that these questions "asked by consultants" are a surprise for him, considering that it is about topics already agreed upon in the coalition.

"I liked the natural Mr. Nicolae Ciuca more, the real Nicolae Ciuca," said Ciolacu.