Immediate, non-discriminatory access to services related to the medical act for autistic spectrum patients

The Executive approved at its Wednesday meeting an emergency ordinance that provides for immediate and non-discriminatory access to services related to the medical act for all the persons diagnosed on the autistic spectrum and with related mental health disorders, the government's spokesperson Dan Carbunaru announced.

"Through this regulatory act, immediate and non-discriminatory access to services related to the medical act is provided for all the persons diagnosed [on the autistic spectrum], with or without mental disorders; the settlement mechanism for these services is also established, as well as the malpractice liability for psychologists who will provide these related services," Carbunaru said.

The Executive's spokesman pointed out that the freshly approved emergency ordinance temporarily authorizes the National Agency for Medicines and Medical Devices to distribute an unauthorized drug necessary for the treatment of autistic patients and purchased by the Health Ministry from the Global Drug Facility, with funding from the Global Fund. Carbunaru stated that the use of this medicine will be allowed in the national public health programs, under the terms established by order of the Health Minister. AGERPRES