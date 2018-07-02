Industrial production prices up 5.2 pct in May, 2018, Y-o-Y

Industrial production prices, overall (domestic and foreign markets), increased by 0.8 pct in May this year as compared to the previous month, however as against the same period last year, prices went up by 5.2 pct, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS) sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday.

The situation by large industrial groups reveals that in May 2018, as compared to April, increases were recorded in the capital goods industry (0.36 pct), in the durable goods industry (0.12 pct), and in the energy industry (3.63 pct).For the intermediate goods industry, production prices dropped 0.14 pct, and in the current goods industry they registered a 0.21 pct drop.As compared to May 2017, industrial production prices have gone up 5.19 pct in the intermediate goods industry, 2.45 pct in the capital goods industry, 2.74 pct in the durable goods industry, 1.84 pct in the current goods industry and 12.06 pct in the energy industry.