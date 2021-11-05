INSP: 34,101 people vaccinated with first dose test positive before Oct. 31

A number of 34,101 people vaccinated with the first dose had a positive test for SARS-CoV-2 virus infection between December 27, 2020 - October 31, 2021, informs the National Institute of Public Health (INSP).

According to the quoted source, in the same period a number of 604 people (1.8% of the total number of people who had a positive test for SARS-CoV-2 virus infection after the administration of the first dose of vaccine) died. "None of the deaths were due to vaccination," the source said.

At the same time, between December 27, 2020 and October 31, 2021, a number of 140,470 people (2.2% of all people with a complete vaccination schedule) had a positive test for SARS-CoV-2 virus infection, after the administration of the second vaccine doses.

"Between December 27, 2020 and October 31, 2021, 1,264 people (0.02% of all people who had a positive test for SARS-CoV-2 infection after receiving the second dose of vaccine) died. (...) None of the deaths were due to vaccination," says the same source.

INSP informs that, between September 28, 2021 - October 31, 2021, a number of 4,559 people (0.5% of the total number of people vaccinated with the booster dose) had a positive test for SARS-CoV-2 virus infection after its administration.

"Between September 28 and October 31, 2021, 21 people (0.5% of the total number of people who had a positive test for SARS-CoV-2 infection after the booster administration) died. (... ) None of the deaths were due to vaccination," the statement said.