 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

INSP: 34,101 people vaccinated with first dose test positive before Oct. 31

Agerpres - Reuters
vaccin protectie

A number of 34,101 people vaccinated with the first dose had a positive test for SARS-CoV-2 virus infection between December 27, 2020 - October 31, 2021, informs the National Institute of Public Health (INSP).

According to the quoted source, in the same period a number of 604 people (1.8% of the total number of people who had a positive test for SARS-CoV-2 virus infection after the administration of the first dose of vaccine) died. "None of the deaths were due to vaccination," the source said.

At the same time, between December 27, 2020 and October 31, 2021, a number of 140,470 people (2.2% of all people with a complete vaccination schedule) had a positive test for SARS-CoV-2 virus infection, after the administration of the second vaccine doses.

"Between December 27, 2020 and October 31, 2021, 1,264 people (0.02% of all people who had a positive test for SARS-CoV-2 infection after receiving the second dose of vaccine) died. (...) None of the deaths were due to vaccination," says the same source.

INSP informs that, between September 28, 2021 - October 31, 2021, a number of 4,559 people (0.5% of the total number of people vaccinated with the booster dose) had a positive test for SARS-CoV-2 virus infection after its administration.

"Between September 28 and October 31, 2021, 21 people (0.5% of the total number of people who had a positive test for SARS-CoV-2 infection after the booster administration) died. (... ) None of the deaths were due to vaccination," the statement said.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.