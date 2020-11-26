Interior Ministry's spokeswoman Monica Dajbog: 200 home searches underway nationwide to combat crime

The Interior Ministry's spokeswoman Monica Dajbog said on Thursday that nearly 200 home searches are underway nationwide to combat crime and arrest those involved in committing serious crimes and to protect the community, according to AGERPRES.

"The searches are carried out under the supervision of prosecutors from the competent prosecutor's offices, in criminal cases in which investigations are carried out in cases serious crimes, such as setting up an organized criminal group, smuggling, embezzlement, fraud, use of forgery, usury, blackmailing, drug trafficking and corruption offenses," Dajbog said.



She spoke about 24 searches taking place in Ialomita, Galati, Vrancea and Vaslui, in a criminal case regarding the crime of embezzlement with oil products, with an estimated damage of 400,000 lei.



At the same time, in Braila, Bucharest and Galati, 23 house searches are underway, in a criminal case regarding the crimes of usury and blackmailing.



"The police officers, under the coordination of the prosecutors, carry out approximately 60 house search warrants, in a criminal case regarding corruption deeds. Among the suspects are employees of the Suceava Driving Licenses and Registrations Service, but also other persons without special quality involved in the illegal activity of obtaining driving licenses and vehicle registration," Dajbog added.



She underlined that the MAI structures actively participated in the investigation of this case, making every effort to identify the culprits, so that they can be held accountable.



"The administered evidence highlighted the creation of a network of intermediation for obtaining a driving license by fraudulent theoretical and practical test in exchange for amounts between 5,000 and 7,000 euros for a license," said Dajbog.



Another example provided is a case in which National Anticoruption Directorate (DNA) prosecutors, together with police officers from the General Anticorruption Directorate - Valcea County Anticorruption Service, carry out home searches in a case related to corruption, disclosure of classified information and illegal obtaining of funds the general budget of the EU, respectively the obtaining of subsidies by several persons from Valcea County, in the period 2019-2020, within the National Apiculture Program.



"Today's activities are taking place in the context of measures taken by the MAI to combat crime of any kind and to ensure public order and peace," Dajbog said.