IntMin Bode demands from ministry's structures maximum responsibility in managing end of year

The Minister of Internal Affairs, Lucian Bode, requested on Thursday in a video conference that all the subordinate structures mobilize and show maximum responsibility in the implementation of the agreed measures plans for the further management of the COVID-19 pandemic, but also for the winter holidays.

"I would like to send a very clear message of mobilization to all the structures of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the territory to face the challenges of this period. I ask you to implement with maximum responsibility the action plans adopted at the level of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and subordinate institutions. It is important that this period be managed in optimal conditions as well, taking into account the special context characterized by the continuation of the fight against the pandemic," Bode said in a video conference with the prefects and the representatives of the territorial structures of the Ministry of Interior, in which he participated together with Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca.

He added that there are several priority areas for prefects to consider during this period and to ensure that the relevant measures are prepared for implementation, for the proper management of activities specific to the Christmas and New Year holidays.

The minister also requested that the stocks of anti-skid materials be checked and that the intervention equipment be functional and that the trained personnel be able to intervene and keep in touch with the providers of utilities and public services.

According to the Minister of the Interior, another priority course of action is to maintain the climate of public order and safety, with an emphasis on preventing congestion in the public space.

He also demanded the intensification of the actions to verify the observance of the provisions of the legislation in the field of trade and use of pyrotechnic materials, specifying that, so far, 44 tons of such materials have been confiscated.