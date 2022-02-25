IntMin Bode: Romanians are well protected, the security of Romania is guaranteed

Romania's citizens are well protected, and the security of Romania is guaranteed, said, on Friday, Minister of Internal Affairs, Lucian Bode, Agerpres reports.

"We are under NATO protection, which is the most powerful political-military alliance of all time. And from this perspective I want to assure, in my turn, all Romanians that they are well protected, and the security of Romania is guaranteed. Only together, cohesive in actions, together with NATO, together with our strategic partners - the United States of America and the European Union - will we manage to counteract the effects of this unjustified armed attack and reduce the security risks in the region," said Bode in a press conference, at the Victoria Palace of Government.He condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine and mentioned that, through this attack on a free and sovereign state, the Russian Federation is rewriting a black page in the history of humanity, in which the fate of a nation is decided, abusively and arbitrarily, through armed conflict."Nothing can justify the revisionist rhetoric of these days of the leader of the Russian Federation. In the face of this brutal way to act, the international community is reacting harshly and without half measures, against the aggressor that threatens the stability and security of the democratic world," said Bode.The Internal Affairs Minister added that Romania remains firmly committed to the common effort to protect peace and security in the region and to grant humanitarian support to the Ukrainian nation."We are prepared for any scenario with safety measures that would limit to the maximum the effects of this armed aggression against the population. MAI [the Ministry of Internal Affairs] structures are fully involved in providing a coordinated and articulated response to the moment's challenges," said Lucian Bode.