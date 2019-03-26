IntMin Dan, Macedonian counterpart discuss police co-operation

Romania's Interior Minister Carmen Dan on Tuesday had a bilateral meeting with North Macedonia's Minister of Internal Affairs Oliver Spasovski to discuss police co-operation as well as emergency co-operation.

"Discussions focused on issues such as police co-operation at regional level, mainly under the Southeast European Law Enforcement Center (SELEC), to combat organised crime and migrant trafficking; emergency co-operation including under NATO mechanisms; the opportunity to participate in exchanges of experience at border police schools and the partner country's Euro-Atlantic path," reads a press statement released by the Interior Ministry.

The Romanian side expressed readiness to provide expertise for the implementation of institutional and legislative reforms at the level of the Macedonian authorities for alignment to EU standards. The Romanian official expressed support for the advancement of North Macedonia's European journey under the Romanian presidency of the EU Council.