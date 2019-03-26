 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

IntMin Dan, Macedonian counterpart discuss police co-operation

Carmen Dan

Romania's Interior Minister Carmen Dan on Tuesday had a bilateral meeting with North Macedonia's Minister of Internal Affairs Oliver Spasovski to discuss police co-operation as well as emergency co-operation.

"Discussions focused on issues such as police co-operation at regional level, mainly under the Southeast European Law Enforcement Center (SELEC), to combat organised crime and migrant trafficking; emergency co-operation including under NATO mechanisms; the opportunity to participate in exchanges of experience at border police schools and the partner country's Euro-Atlantic path," reads a press statement released by the Interior Ministry.

The Romanian side expressed readiness to provide expertise for the implementation of institutional and legislative reforms at the level of the Macedonian authorities for alignment to EU standards. The Romanian official expressed support for the advancement of North Macedonia's European journey under the Romanian presidency of the EU Council.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI

EXQUIS.RO

BUGETUL.RO

BLACKNEWS.RO

REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO

Externe

Sănătate

Economie

Social

Cultură si Media

Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.