Iohannis argues need for public clarifications from UDMR on Hungarian PM's speech

President Klaus Iohannis declared on Friday that there is a need for public clarifications from the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) in the context of the speech delivered in Romania by the Hungarian Prime Minister, Viktor Orban, but also for a clarifying discussion within the coalition.

"I believe that there is a need for public clarifications from the UDMR, because a significant part of the leadership and from among the UDMR was present at that event. They will have to explain if they agreed with the content of that speech that they applauded, something that would be extremely complicated, or if they didn't understand what was being talked about and just generically applauded the character who delivered the speech. Whatever the explanation, it has to be there, and I think a clarifying discussion needs to take place including in the governing coalition," said the head of state, at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, at the joint conference with his counterpart from the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu.

He emphasized that "no one in Romania wants to cause a government crisis because a high-ranking foreign dignitary gave an erroneous speech".

"But we can't pretend that those things weren't said, just as we can't pretend that those words weren't applauded," said President Iohannis.