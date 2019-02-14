Iohannis asks Section for investigating crimes in Justice to quickly clarify situation regarding Kovesi case

President Klaus Iohannis requests the Section for investigating crimes in Justice to quickly clarify the situation regarding the case opened on the name of former prosecutor-in-chief of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) Laura Codruta Kovesi.

"I request the Section for investigating crimes in Justice maximum fairness, the strict observance of the law and the rapid clarification of the situation regarding the case opened on the name of Mrs Laura Codruta Kovesi, with the leadership of this section bearing a huge responsibility in this respect," a press release shows.