Iohannis, at UN GA: We must all ensure that restrictions related to COVID-19 do not exacerbate rights violations

We must all ensure that restrictions related to COVID-19 do not exacerbate rights violations, on Tuesday said president Klaus Iohannis at the United Nations' General Assembly.

"The primary responsibility for the protection and promotion of human rights lies with our States. We must all ensure that restrictions related to COVID-19 do not exacerbate rights violations," Iohannis assessed in his national speech delivered at the UN GA.

The Romanian President stressed that Romania stays firmly committed to promoting and protecting the human rights at world level."My country promotes the imperative of combating discrimination and hate-speech, including anti-Semitism. We have adopted this year the first Romanian National Strategy for preventing and combating anti-Semitism, xenophobia, radicalisation and hate speech. Romania will continue to work towards these objectives, including by pursuing a mandate to the Human Rights Council for the term 2023 - 2025," Iohannis highlighted.President Klaus Iohannis is leading Tuesday through Thursday a delegation of Romania at the UN GA 76th highest-level segment unfolding in New York City.AGERPRES