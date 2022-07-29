Iohannis: Awaken Thee, Romanian! national anthem represents symbol of unity, essence of Romanian nation's ideals

President Klaus Iohannis said on Friday that in the current international context, marked by the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, more than ever, the message of Romania's national anthem has a strong impact, making an appeal to national unity, courage, dignity, and responsibility.

"The National Anthem Day, celebrated every year on July 29, is a celebration loaded with deep meaning for Romanians all around. The patriotic poem Un Rasunet / An Echo, by Andrei Muresanu, was sung for the fist time in 1848, on the chords by Anton Pann. Thus it officially became Romania's National Anthem in 1990 and had a catalytic role in developing conscience and national identity. 'Desteapta-te, romane!' represents a symbol of unity, which shows the Romanian people's devotion towards the principles and fundamental values of our modern state: freedom, dignity, justice and respect for the law," said Iohannis, on the occasion of National Anthem Day.

The head of state mentions that "the lyrics evoke feelings and a strong message, calling on solidarity and courage".

"The National Anthem Day gives us the opportunity of remembering the glorious actions of our ancestors, who sacrificed themselves for a sovereign country, indivisible and democratic. The anthem also tells of the essence of the Romanian nation's ideals and instilled determination and hope onto us, in history's crossroads, giving voice to our people's patriotic feelings," Klaus Iohannis said.

The president also said that Romania is going through a difficult moment, marked by the Russian Federation's armed aggression against Ukraine.

"In the current international context, facing unprecedented challenges, Romania continues its actions of consolidating transatlantic relations, promoting the protection of human rights, guaranteeing safety for its citizens and assuming fundamental values, such as freedom and solidarity. Today, more than ever, the anthem's message has a strong impact, calling on national unity, courage, dignity and responsibility! Happy anniversary to Romania's National Anthem! Happy anniversary, Romanians!," the head of state said.AGERPRES