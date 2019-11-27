Iohannis: Better with Brexit deal, Romania, well prepared for the other option, too

President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that the rights of Romanian citizens will be protected both in case of a Brexit deal and a no-deal Brexit.

"We consider that a Brexit deal is by far the best option and we have seen in the last few months a tendency to accept this approach on behalf of the other side, of the UK, as well, but elections are taking place there on December 12 - we will have the European Council on December 12-13 - probably on the first evening of the Council we will have the first provisional results and we will figure out how things will evolve. I, personally, believe that political wisdom will prevail and Brexit will occur at the end of January with an agreement. This is the hope of the other colleagues in the EU27, those of us who remain. In this situation with a deal, the agreement, which is negotiated with the British Government, the rights of Romanians are very well protected," said President Iohannis, after meeting with the future president of the European Council, Charles Michel.

According to the head of state, in the case of an agreement, no Romanian should be anxious about the status he/she will have after Brexit.

"The rights to work, to social insurance, pension and so on are all very well negotiated. In the less likely case, but which cannot be excluded, of a no-deal Brexit, we will be in a position to negotiate these rights in a bilateral framework. We are well prepared for this situation, as well," said Iohannis.

He added that he has had in-depth and detailed discussions with British Prime Ministers Theresa May and Boris Johnson.

"We have found that there is a mutual desire to protect the rights of citizens bilaterally and, in this regard, I am confident that we will reach a very fast agreement that will protect the Romanians in the UK very well. In both situations, the Romanians will be protected. There will be bilateral agreements or the large agreement on Brexit and I see no cause for concern. I prefer by far a Brexit with an agreement, but we, Romania, are well prepared for the other option, too," President Iohannis maintained.

In his turn, Charles Michel said that protecting the rights of European citizens after Brexit is a priority.

I am confident that it will be possible and it is essential to reach an agreement to guarantee the various rights for European citizens and also to ensure the rights of the United Kingdom's citizens in the rest of the European countries, added the future President of the European Council.