Iohannis: Big PSD lie that Orban Gov't would cut pensions

Inquam Photos/ Octav Ganea
Klaus Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis said on Friday that the social-democrats "out of despair to lose power" are lying to pensioners that the Orban Government would cut pensions.

"The PSD (Social Democratic Party) reached the lowest level. They started, out of despair to lose power, to mock a category of Romanians who deserve our respect, of all. They despair the pensioners with a big PSD lie, according to which Iohannis' Government would cut the pensions. You realize how pathetic they are, to play with the nerves and fate of the pensioners, when in fact they were unable to build anything durable, sustainable. A PNL (National Liberal Party) Government is needed to guarantee the pensioners a decent income in Romania," said Iohannis.

President Klaus Iohannis, candidate for a new term from the liberals, attended the regional assembly of PNL South-Muntenia branches.

