Iohannis conveys admiration for students' resilience on International Students' Day

President Klaus Iohannis conveyed a message on Wednesday on the occasion of the International Students' Day, stating that pupils and students are "the guarantee of a better future, in which civic responsibility and commitment to society are constant elements of active citizenship" and voiced his admiration for their resilience in the face of the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, agerpres reports.

"I begin by wishing you all a warm 'Many Happy Returns!'. You, the pupils and students, so dedicated to solving the problems you face in the education system, have all our admiration and appreciation. You are the guarantee of a better future, in which civic responsibility and commitment to society are constant elements of active citizenship!," said the president in the message presented by presidential advisor Ligia Deca, at an event organized by the National Alliance of Student Organisations in Romania (ANOSR)

"Your involvement is essential, not only from the perspective of responsibility for one's own formation, but also from the perspective of the decision-making process. Over the years, you have shown that you know how to fight for your rights and freedoms, that you understand your responsibilities, that you are brave, informed, ambitious, with a civic spirit and strong," Iohannis underlined."I know it has not been easy for you, but it is admirable that you have understood to put the safety of those around you first and that you have learned that things can change when people are united. Your example is a true lesson in altruism and generosity, showing that the younger generations can be responsible when faced with terrible challenges. I want us to overcome this health crisis as soon as possible. We have at our disposal a formidable tool capable of ending the COVID-19 pandemic, and this is the vaccine," Iohannis went on to say."It is essential that together we promote quality education for all pupils and students, excellence in research and other values that truly contribute to the improvement of the Romanian education system. May you always be aware of the power you have and that society places its faith in you. I am happy to have you as partners in building Educated Romania, a country committed to European values, open to innovation and which protects and supports young people. Romania must offer you the opportunities you need to achieve your ideals and build outstanding careers for yourselves here, at home," Iohannis added.