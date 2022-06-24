Iohannis: European Council approves Commission's proposal for Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia

The European Council has approved the Commission's proposal for setting the European perspective for Ukraine, the Republic of Moldova and Georgia, president Klaus Iohannis announced in Brussels on Thursday.

He qualified this day as being a historic one."A historic day, in which the Council approved the proposal of placing the European perspective for Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia, and for the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine approving the status of candidate in order to become members within the European Union. A big step was made today. (...) Through this step the EU's expansion paradigm has shifted, the expansion policy received a new impulse," Iohannis highlighted.President Klaus Iohannis is taking part in the meetings with leaders from the European Union and West Balkans, in the European Council and the Euro Summit, which are taking place in Brussels.AGERPRES