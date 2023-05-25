Iohannis: Gov't, coalition need to continue negotiating with unions, gov't rotation unlikely with ongoing negotiations

Speaking on Thursday in Sibiu, President Klaus Iohannis declared that the government and the ruling coalition must continue negotiations with the education unions, remarking also that he doesn't believe that the government rotation can be done during such negotiations.

"Normally, the procedure should start tomorrow, provided that the education strike comes to an end. We'll see. (...) Then, it is necessary for the government and the coalition, in general, to continue negotiating with the unions until a solution is found. (...) I don't think that the government rotation will happen as negotiations are ongoing. It's quite complicated. Both are complicated procedures. Yet, they can be taken one at a time," said the head of the state.

Asked if he thinks that the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania should remain at rule or if he supports a PNL-PSD government, Iohannis replied: "I am not going to oppose any formula that leads to a stable government. Discussions are still taking place, negotiations are still under way. The coalition must decide what it wants the future government to look like and who should be in the ruling coalition, but I trust that things will work out. Today is Thursday, and the strike is not yet over, we'll see if we can start the procedure tomorrow or in a few days, but this is not important, if the rotation happens right now or in a week or two. What really matters is that we have a clear procedure, to know how the coalition will work, and to have a government that guarantees political stability and the stability of Romania. These are the things I consider to be top important and I have conveyed this to the coalition leadership too." AGERPRES