Iohannis: Hope Romania will be able to increase contribution to strengthen Schengen as member state

Romania will remain a "strong voice" in support of the adoption of new solutions to strengthen the internal security of the European Union, including by strengthening the space of free movement, said president Klaus Iohannis, on Tuesday, at Cotroceni Palace, during the annual meeting with the heads of diplomatic missions accredited in Romania.

"We will remain a strong voice in support of the adoption of new solutions aimed at strengthening the internal security of the Union, including by strengthening the space of free movement. I express my hope that Romania will soon be able to increase its contribution as a Schengen member state, including by joining the land borders, a first positive step being the decision to apply the Schengen acquis in Romania and Bulgaria with the air and sea borders starting from March of this year," said Iohannis, agerpres reports.

He said that our country will continue to take action aimed at strengthening the common European project and its profile within the European Union.

"We must continue to work to build together a united and cohesive Europe, which seeks equitable solutions, in a spirit of solidarity and respect. In order to achieve this objective, Romania will be actively involved in the European dialogue regarding the shaping of the future Strategic Agenda and will remain an energetic supporter of the enlargement process, including through the prism of its strategic valences," president Iohannis added.