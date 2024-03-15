Iohannis: Hungarian minority contributes to strengthening a modern, performant and inclusive Romanian society

President Klaus Iohannis sent a message on Friday, March 15, Hungary's National Day, saying that the local Hungarian minority contributes to "consolidating a modern, performant and inclusive Romanian society."

"Through the traditions and heritage of which it is proud and that it contributes to the symphony of civilisations, as well as through the activity of its cultural, scientific, spiritual and political personalities, the Hungarian minority is a respected contributor to the consolidation of a modern, performing and inclusive Romanian society. These objectives, aiming to highlight the potential of each citizen, regardless of ethnicity, and enhanced by Romania's membership in the European Union, will have to be reaffirmed this election year. To the Romanian citizens of Hungarian extraction, I say may today's holiday be an occasion for communion joy that strengthens your confidence in the future. Let us remain united stand together around major projects for Romania," Iohannis said, according to a press release of the Presidential Administration.

He wished the ethnic Hungarians health and peace, "a prosperous life in a well-developed society", to be built by capitalising on the values and potential of cultural diversity. At the same time, he highlighted the contribution of the Hungarian minority to Romania's democratic, European and North Atlantic path.

"History has shown us how wisdom, mutual understanding and the experience of coexistence have been able to establish between the Romanian majority and the Hungarian minority places of dialogue and solidarity capable of resisting all challenges. The true understanding of the past, the vision of the elites and our social and economic projects must offer a European future to the newer generations, here, in the place that Romanian citizens of Hungarian extraction have every right to call home, in their mother tongue."