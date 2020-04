Iohannis: If we do not strictly respect measures imposed by authorities, loss of life will be higher

President Klaus Iohannis stated, on Friday, that Romania has entered the hardest stage of the coronavirus epidemic and emphasized that it's necessary to respect strictly the measures imposed by the authorities.

"We entered, since a few days ago, the hardest stage of this complicated period generated by the coronavirus epidemic. It's a stage that through the restrictive measures taken early we have managed to delay as long as possible. From now on there will be very difficult weeks, which will be critical for the healthcare system in Romania. It's essential to all be aware of this because there will be times with a high emotional load which will test our solidarity and unity. We already have to mourn 116 dead. (...) If we do not respect strictly all the measures imposed by the authorities the loss of human life will be higher and the grave cases which require intensive medical care will multiply," said the head of state at the Cotroceni Palace.