Iohannis: No one has any doubts about functioning of rule of law in Romania

President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that the rule of law is a vital issue for Romania, stressing that no one has any doubts about its functioning.

"There is no such thing in the treaties, and if there is a discussion, it is held in political terms and I do not think that a conclusion can be reached for the negotiations that will be taking place now. This approach I was able to observe also in the EPP, which has voiced its opinion on this matter, and the EPP's voice matters in this equation, where the rule of law criterion, at least now, cannot be taken into account for many reasons. I do not think there is any problem here for Romania, nor did anyone begin to believe that in Romania the rule of law is no longer operating. We must not panic on any subject. The fact that we have a discussion on the Laws of Justice is a matter related to the Romanian politics I am optimistic that it can be solved. The rule of law is a matter that is vital to Romania, but in the same way for Europe and it has not been questioned and there were no doubts in this regard at home or in Brussels," Iohannis said after his meeting with European Council President Donald Tusk, when asked how he sees the link between the rule of law and the granting of European funds.

Agerpres.