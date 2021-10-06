Iohannis on restoring coalition:Difficult to negotiate with former partner who tried to bring down your Government

President Klaus Iohannis declared on Wednesday, regarding the possibility of restoring the coalition by co-opting USR (Save Romania Union) to govern, that it is "difficult to negotiate with a former partner who voted to bring down your Government".

"When a Government is formed, the person appointed by the president must look to make a majority, so the problem comes down to the one who will be appointed to look for a majority, but of course this concerns me. (...) If we want to analyze the facts and the political stories, we see that USR was in the Government, abandoned governing, USR voted along with PSD (Social Democratic Party) and AUR (Alliance for the Union of Romanians) for bringing down the Government where they were part of. These are some political steps with quite a weight and I do not know if the parties will wish to get over these matters. It is difficult to negotiate with a former partner who voted to bring down your Government," Iohannis said.

President Iohannis was asked if he believes it is possible to restore the coalition, co-opting USR to govern after the vote of no confidence and after the last statements made by the leaders of these political formations.

The head of state is participating in the EU-Western Balkans Summit, in Brdo, Slovenia.