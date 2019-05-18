 
     
Iohannis: PSD doesn't matter in Europe, they have proven not capable of anything

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Klaus Iohannis miting PNL Victoriei

President Klaus Iohannis, present at the National Liberal party (PNL) electoral in Bucharest, voiced his conviction that this party will go on to win the elections to the European Parliament, adding that the Social Democratic Party (PSD, major at rule, ed.n.) "does not matter" in Europe.

"In Europe, PSD does not matter, because they have proven they are not capable of anything. They came to government with promises, PSD made great promises, promised us the world. Now that their term is coming to an end we can see what has happened. And I ask those from PSD: where are the promised hospitals? Zero. Where are the promised motorways? Zero. Where is the promised prosperity?. Zero," said Iohannis.

He appreciated that PNL has "the best team with the best candidates".

"I personally am convinced they will win the elections," he said.

AGERPRES

