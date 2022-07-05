 
     
Iohannis: Romania - an actor highly involved in European politics, security policy

klaus iohannis cotroceni

Romania is an actively involved actor in European politics and security policy, President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday during a press conference at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, where he spoke about the recent decisions of the European Council and the NATO Summit last week.

"These meetings have rendered Romania safer, more visible and have proven a point that has been discussed many times and which I think now received an adequate answer - that Romania is an actor highly involved in the European politics and security policy. Romanians are better defended, Romania is better protected," Iohannis said. AGERPRES

