Iohannis: Romania appreciates Luxembourg's clear and vocal support for its Schengen membership

Romania has appreciated Luxembourg's clear and vocal support for its Schengen membership, president Klaus Iohannis said on Monday at a joint press conference with the prime minister of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel.

As regards the allied support offered by Luxembourg, the head of the Romanian state said that "together we are stronger".

President Klaus Iohannis is in Luxembourg on Monday, where he has had a meeting with prime minister Xavier Bettel. Klaus Iohannis also participates, as principal speaker, in the inaugural edition of the Forum of the European Investment Bank Group.AGERPRES