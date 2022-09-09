Iohannis: Romania contributes to global effort to identifying innovative actions aimed at responding to health threats

President Klaus Iohannis sent a message during the official opening of the International Festival of Innovation in Medical Technologies - SSIMA 2022.

"Romania contributes to the global effort to identify innovative actions aimed at responding to health threats, accelerating development and reducing inequalities in access to health services," says the president in the message presented by presidential adviser Diana-Loreta Paun, Public Health Department.

He says that the world is in a continuous change, and the evolution, technology and innovation are revolutionizing medicine to a level unimaginable even compared to 20 years ago, the effects of these transformations being major and with a direct impact on our daily lives.

"The decisive role of the academic environment in shaping the skills of the new generations is indisputable, because the involvement of this sector brings an authentic scientific baggage to the debates on current issues," Iohannis says.

He stresses that the implementation of scientific innovations and technological solutions for the achievement of the Sustainable Development Agenda and the post-COVID-19 recovery requires extensive cooperation.

The president awarded the High Patronage to the International Festival of Innovation in Medical Technologies - SSIMA, 2022 edition, as a sign of "recognition of the efforts of the organizers and of the need to reform the health system".AGERPRES