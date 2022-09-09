 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Iohannis: Romania contributes to global effort to identifying innovative actions aimed at responding to health threats

iohannis dezbatere

President Klaus Iohannis sent a message during the official opening of the International Festival of Innovation in Medical Technologies - SSIMA 2022.

"Romania contributes to the global effort to identify innovative actions aimed at responding to health threats, accelerating development and reducing inequalities in access to health services," says the president in the message presented by presidential adviser Diana-Loreta Paun, Public Health Department.

He says that the world is in a continuous change, and the evolution, technology and innovation are revolutionizing medicine to a level unimaginable even compared to 20 years ago, the effects of these transformations being major and with a direct impact on our daily lives.

"The decisive role of the academic environment in shaping the skills of the new generations is indisputable, because the involvement of this sector brings an authentic scientific baggage to the debates on current issues," Iohannis says.

He stresses that the implementation of scientific innovations and technological solutions for the achievement of the Sustainable Development Agenda and the post-COVID-19 recovery requires extensive cooperation.

The president awarded the High Patronage to the International Festival of Innovation in Medical Technologies - SSIMA, 2022 edition, as a sign of "recognition of the efforts of the organizers and of the need to reform the health system".AGERPRES

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
Miniştrii europeni ai Energiei se reunesc vineri pentru a căuta soluţii, dintr-o lungă listă de măsuri posibile, pentru a-i proteja pe cetăţeni de preţurile record la energie înainte de venirea iernii, transmite Reuters. La baza discuţiilor va sta un set de propuneri anunţat miercuri de preşedinta Comisiei Europene, Ursula von der Leyen, printre care se află plafonarea preţului gazelor naturale ruseşti, o taxă claw back pe veniturile producătorilor de electricitate care nu utilizează gaze naturale, reducerea generală a cererii de electricitate şi linii de credit în regim de urgenţă pentru firmele de utilităţi care trebuie să acopere garanţii mai mari. Diplomaţii europeni consultaţi de Reuters par să susţină în mare parte măsurile destinate oferirii de lichidităţi pentru companiile de utilităţi iar unii sunt de acord şi cu o ţintă obligatorie privind reducerea cererii de electricitate. În schimb, alte propuneri creează diviziuni în rândul UE. De exemplu, propunerea care vizează plafonarea preţului la gazele naturale ruseşti nu a obţinut încă sprijinul majorităţii statelor membre, iar unele ţări se întreabă cum anume ar putea fi reduse preţurile având în vedere volumul mic de gaze pe care Moscova îl trimite în prezent spre Europa. „Intenţia noastră principală este să coborâm preţurile. Un plafon care ar fi impus numai gazelor naturale ruseşti nu ar duce la diminuarea preţului gazelor”, a declarat ministrul belgian al Energiei, Tinne Van der Straeten. Statele baltice se numără printre ţările care sprijină ideea, susţinând că un plafon de preţ ar lipsi Moscova de veniturile necesare pentru a-şi finanţa activităţile militare din Ucraina. Preşedintele Vladimir Putin a avertizat că Rusia va înceta să mai furnizeze gaze Europei dacă aceasta din urmă introduce un plafon de preţ. Sprijinul pentru ideea unui plafon este redus în rândul ţărilor membre din Europa Centrală şi de Est care nu sunt dispuse să piardă şi livrările limitate de care mai beneficiază în prezent. Potrivit Reuters, statele membre UE nu ar urma să aprobe vineri noi politici ci mai degrabă vor trimite un semnal către Bruxelles cu privire la opţiunile care beneficiază de suficient sprijin pentru a deveni propuneri finale. În mod normal, legile UE în regim de urgenţă sunt adoptate cu votul majorităţii ţărilor, însă unele au nevoie de unanimitate. De asemenea, ideea unei taxe claw back pe veniturile producătorilor de electricitate care nu utilizează gaze naturale şi utilizarea banilor colectaţi pentru diminuarea facturilor consumatorilor s-a lovit de rezistenţă în anumite capitale europene. Comisia Europeană ar vrea să plafoneze la 200 de euro preţul unui Megawatt oră de electricitate plătit producătorilor care nu utilizează gaze naturale şi acesta să se aplice pentru operatorii de centrale eoliene, centrale nucleare şi producătorilor de electricitate pe bază de cărbune, potrivit unui document consultat de Reuters. În mod normal, preţurile la electricitate în Europa sunt stabilite de centralele care funcţionează pe gaze iar ideea plafonului este acea de a reduce costul electricităţii produse în acele centrale care nu sunt expuse la creşterea explozivă a preţului gazelor naturale, care luna trecută erau de 12 ori peste nivelul înregistrat la începutul lui 2021. Cu toate acestea, Franţa, ţara cu cel mai mare parc de centrale nucleare din Europa, a pus sub semnul întrebării această propunere conform căreia aceeaşi limită ar trebui să se aplice tuturor producătorilor de electricitate.
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.