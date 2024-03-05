Iohannis says Romania continues to record solid economic growth, contrary to some recessionary European developments

President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday that Romania continues to record a solid economic growth, "contrary to some recessionary European developments".His message was presented by advisor Cosmin Marinescu, during the "Women in Economy" Gala, an event organized by the National Confederation for Women's Entrepreneurship (CONAF).
"Romania continues to record a solid economic growth, contrary to some recessionary European developments. A notable performance is the degree of absorption of 95% of the allocations of the previous financial framework and of other funds related to NextGenerationEU. In addition, the implementation of the PNRR and the attraction of new investments are sure steps towards the consolidation of stability and economic resilience, objectives that we all want", Cosmin Marinescu said during the gala.
He mentioned that the last years meant for Romania "a period of profound transformation and continuous adaptation to international developments". In this sense, he referred to two major events with a global impact: the pandemic and the illegitimate war against Ukraine.
"The pandemic has shown us human solidarity, and the conflict has tested our resolve and unity. We have learned on the go how to face these crises, through extraordinary measures, and sustained efforts are needed in the future to keep our country on the right track, the Euro-Atlantic road that the partners travel with solidarity and mutual trust. Today, looking back, we must recognize that our strength as a nation lies in the ability to understand the strengths we have and the shortcomings we face, which we must capitalize and face them together, with determination and vision," he said.
President Iohannis noted the presence of an increasing number of women in the business milieu, in academia, in art or in various fields, in which "they stand out for their admirable performances, obtained through work, will and tenacity".
"Romania has made significant progress in promoting gender equality and in supporting the active participation of women at the highest levels of professional representation. According to the World Bank report from 2023, Romania is at the forefront of European countries in terms of women's access to the business milieu, with a score of over 90 points out of 100. Currently, we are recognized as one of the countries with the smallest salary discrepancies between men and women, a fact that strengthens the professional incentives in our economy", the president's message states.
Iohannis emphasized that the progress of a nation cannot be expressed only in quantitative or economic terms, but also through "its ambitions and commitments" for freedom, justice and equal opportunities. He also specified that the year 2023 recorded "important performances in the business environment, especially for female entrepreneurship", newly created investment funds and competitions in favor of innovation.
"Romanian women have become leaders in Europe in high-potential startups, representing half of all Romanian entrepreneurs active on international markets, as highlighted by the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor report," Iohannis said.