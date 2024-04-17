Iohannis: Some areas do not understood what Romania's entry into Air Schengen means

AGERPRES special correspondent Oana Ghita reports: There are areas where "it was not understood exactly what Romania's entry into Air Schengen means", President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday.

The head of state was asked whether he was aware of a series of dysfunctions that appeared in Air Schengen and of effective controls at the airports of Paris and Vienna on passenger planes coming from Romania.

Iohannis held a press conference before participating in the extraordinary meeting of the European Council.

"Regarding Air Schengen, I heard that there are some areas where it was not understood exactly what Romania's entry into the Air Schengen space means. I will have a very serious discussion with the ministries that have to deal with these issues and find quick solutions, certainly, through diplomatic means", the head of state pointed out.

Several Romanian MEPs complained that they were asked for their documents at the airport after Romania entered Air Schengen.

PMP MEP Eugen Tomac stated on April 8 that he arrived in Vienna by plane, where he was "subjected, in an abusive and discriminatory manner, to a verification process by Karner's police", although Romania had been in Schengen for more than a week with air borders.

MEP Vlad Gheorghe stated that Romanians are still being checked at European airports.

"Discrimination continues, even if Romania is in Schengen. I will send official complaints to the European Commission and to the airports in the member states where Romanians' passports are still controlled, although since March 31 our country is part of the single European air and sea traffic area. It's a clear abuse on the part of the respective national authorities, there can't be spot checks specifically on Romanian planes, and spot checks don't mean that you check all the documents for each of those traveling from Romania", Vlad Gheorghe wrote on Facebook.