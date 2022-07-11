Iohannis: Strategic Partnership with US is and will stay one of the foundations of Romania's foreign policy

President Klaus Iohannis welcomes the 25th anniversary, on Monday, of the launch of the Romania - US Strategic Partnership, stressing that it "has played a key role in the democratic transformation of our country and has led to the expansion of bilateral and international cooperation, and to the strengthening of the transatlantic relationship".

"A quarter of a century after its launch, Romania and the US are committed to expanding and deepening all the dimensions of the Strategic Partnership, from the excellent cooperation between our countries in the field of security and defense, to economic, energy security, education, research and inter-human cooperation. The strength of the Strategic Partnership with the United States of America has been steadily proven in the last years, and most recently by President Joseph R. Biden's announcement at the NATO Summit in Madrid about enhancing the presence of US troops in Romania. This solidity is also complemented by an increasingly dynamic cooperation in multiple fields, an example being the energy sector, civil nuclear power included, through the flagship project aimed at developing a SMR plant in Romania," says the head of the state in his message.

Klaus Iohannis notes that in the last 25 years, Romania has proven the will and capacity to contribute significantly to the common goals on the Romanian-American bilateral agenda, becoming the staunchest and most reliable ally of the United States in the region.

"The war launched by the Russian Federation against Ukraine, the security situation in our region and the serious consequences of this war, globally and in key sectors, prompt us to act together, more united than ever, in order to find solutions at bilateral or Euro-Atlantic level to strengthen and protect the values, security and resilience of our societies," the President notes.

He emphasizes that Romania's inclusion in the Visa Waiver Program is a major goal of the Strategic Partnership.

"The Strategic Partnership is about people, about the human relations that bring us closer. A common goal pledged by our countries as part of this dimension of cooperation is Romania's inclusion in the Visa Waiver Program, and both sides are putting in effort for its fulfillment," Iohannis underscores.

On this occasion, the head of the state greets the community of Romanians who live, work or study in the United States, and the Americans living in Romania, sending also a special message of thanks to the American troops present in Romania.

"I am convinced that the Strategic Partnership between Romania and the United States is and will stay one of the foundations of Romania's foreign and security policy," President Iohannis concludes. AGERPRES