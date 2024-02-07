Iohannis to EP: When I ran for president in 2014, I promised to strengthen the rule of law

AGERPRES special correspondent to Strasbourg, France, Ionut Mares reports:

President Klaus Iohannis told a plenary session of the European Parliament on Wednesday that he kept one of his promises from the 2014 presidential campaign, namely to strengthen the rule of law.

"When I ran for president in 2014 for the first time, I promised to the Romanians a couple of things. I'm not a great speaker. I'm not excelling in promises. I said [that] I will keep Romania firm on the European track, on the transatlantic track and I will see about the economy as far as the president can do, to bring more prosperity," Iohannis said in the clsoing stattement to the EP debate "This is Europe."

"But one important issue which was very dear to me: I promised to strengthen the rule of law, which I did. We have less corruption, we have an independent judiciary. This is not what I say, it's what the[European] Commission says and what you said, because you accepted the Commission's report on the so-called CVM [Co-operation and Verification Mechanism], " Iohannis said in English, answering questions from MEPs who took the floor during the debate.