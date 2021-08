Iohannis: We are in the 4th wave of the COVID-19 pandemic; pandemic wave effects depend on vaccination

President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday that Romania is in the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and the effects of this pandemic wave depend directly on vaccination coverage.

"We are in the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and I wanted to talk to the two ministers, on the one hand, about how the healthcare system is prepared and, on the other hand, about the beginning of the new school year. This pandemic wave depends directly on the vaccination coverage of the Romanian population," said Iohannis after a working meeting on the beginning of the new school year with the Health Minister Ioana Mihaila and Education Minister Sorin-Mihai Cimpeanu.