Iohannis: We want to facilitate talks on European financial framework, so that negotiations be concluded before parliamentary elections

President Klaus Iohannis affirmed on Friday in Brussels that Romania's ambition regarding the multiannual financial framework is to facilitate talks, so that negotiations be concluded before the parliamentary elections.

"Our ambition is to facilitate talks o that, if possible, we finalise negotiations on multiannual financial framework before the parliamentary elections. It is, of course, an extremely ambitious objective and we cannot solve alone this issue but we are willing to get involved with all the necessary resources to achieve this objective, if we find understanding with all partners," Iohannis said on Friday at the meeting of the European Council in Brussels.The head of state was asked which is Romania's ambition with regard to the multiannual financial framework under discussion at the European Council and that will be an important file when our country takes over the Presidency of the Council of the European Union.At the same time, asked whether he is satisfied with way our country is prepared in taking over the Presidency of the Council of the European Union, Ioahnnis affirmed: "Things are going well, in terms of logistics, they are going well."