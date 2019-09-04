 
     
Irina Bara qualifies for ITF Zagreb round of 16

Irina Bara

Romanian tennis player Irina Maria Bara has qualified, on Wednesday, for the round of 16 of the 60,000-dollar ITF tournament in Zagreb, after defeating Croatian player Tena Lukas by 6-4, 6-1.

Bara (#191 WTA) managed to win after one hour and 18 minutes against an opponent ranked #397 in the world rankings and who managed no less than 9 double fouls.

In the round of sixteen, Bara will face off against Ukrainian Marina Chernyshova (#400 WTA), coming from the qualifiers, who in the first round defeated Laura Paar (#237 WTA) by 6-4, 6-2.

