Subscription modal logo Premium

Abonează-te pentru experiența stiripesurse.ro Premium!

  • cea mai rapidă sursă de informații și știri
  • experiența premium fără reclame sau întreruperi
  • în fiecare zi,cele mai noi știri, exclusivități și breaking news
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
NOU! Citește stiripesurse.ro
 

Irina Begu loses final of Antalya tournament (WTA 125)

digisport.ro
Irina Begu

The Romanian tennis player Irina Begu was defeated by the Spanish Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, on Sunday, in the final of the WTA 125 tournament in Antalya (Turkey), endowed with total prizes of 115,000 dollars.

Begu (33 years old, world No. 126), the fourth favorite, bowed out after two hours and 28 minutes of play.

The Romanian made six double faults in this match, dominated by the Iberian (21 years old, world No. 127), the fifth seeded, in the first and last set.

For Begu, this tournament marked the return to the WTA circuit, after a seven-month break.

Begu won a check of 8,000 dollars and 81 WTA points.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.