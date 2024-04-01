Irina Begu loses final of Antalya tournament (WTA 125)

The Romanian tennis player Irina Begu was defeated by the Spanish Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, on Sunday, in the final of the WTA 125 tournament in Antalya (Turkey), endowed with total prizes of 115,000 dollars.

Begu (33 years old, world No. 126), the fourth favorite, bowed out after two hours and 28 minutes of play.The Romanian made six double faults in this match, dominated by the Iberian (21 years old, world No. 127), the fifth seeded, in the first and last set.For Begu, this tournament marked the return to the WTA circuit, after a seven-month break.Begu won a check of 8,000 dollars and 81 WTA points.