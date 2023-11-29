Israelis who were victims of Hamas attacks - celebrated at Hanukkah Gala

The Israelis who were victims of the Hamas attacks were celebrated at the Gala organized on Tuesday, at the Bucharest National Opera (ONB), on the occasion of the Hanukkah celebration, where the Israeli ambassador, Reuven Azar, expressed his confidence that all hostages will be brought home.

The guests of the gala could see teddy bears in the ONB foyer with their eyes covered by a black band, a tribute to those who suffered as a result of the terrorist attacks.

"Now we are fighting and I am sure we will win and Israel will release all the hostages. We know that in order to bring all the hostages home we have to fight this terrorist organization and we have to eradicate it. At some point the ceasefire agreement will end and the fight against terrorism will be resumed. We know that without eradicating Hamas we will not have peace," said Ambassador Azar.

Furthermore, he appreciated Romania's support. "We thank Romanians. We celebrate the festival of lights together, which first of all represents freedom, and Romania and Israel are two states that

Asked what will happen in the future in Gaza, after the military incursion, he replied: "Israel has no intention of permanently controlling the lives of Palestinians. However, we know that we must eradicate Hamas if we want to negotiate for peace and reach a situation in which the Palestinians can have responsible control".

The President of the Senate, Nicolae Ciuca, was invited to light a menorah candle on the Opera stage - a gesture that is part of the celebration's tradition.

"The Festival of Lights is a symbol of memory for a people who have been tried hard throughout history. It shows the whole world that we can survive and develop through courage and perseverance, by affirming faith and common values that build our own cultural identity," he stated.

He also brought to mind Romania's "firm, unequivocal support" for the Israeli people in the conflict triggered by the terrorist attacks of Hamas.

Nicolae Ciuca also called for "an emergency solution for the hostage situation in Gaza".

The Senate president said that he wants "all Romanian citizens, regardless of religious belief", to feel "at home" in Romania, because home means peace, tranquility and well-being.

In her turn, the minister of Education, Ligia Deca, said that Romanian high school students are learning the history of the Holocaust, a phenomenon that was "an expression of hate and cruelty".

Senator Titus Corlatean, chairman of the foreign policy committee, reiterated his support for Israel and made a new statement regarding the hostages in Gaza: "Let's bring them all home!".

Doron Libstein, whose four relatives were killed as a result of Hamas ttacks, including his brother, Ofir, was also present at the event. He said he is a representative of the families who lost someone close on October 7.

"We are all one family and each of us has a story of one of the 1,400 souls and four of them are from our little family," he added.

He also paid tribute to Ofir, saying that "his vision of creating connections between people is the legacy he leaves behind".

A special guest at the Hanukkah gala was Chief Cantor of the Israel Defense Forces Shai Abramson. He spoke about solidarity and addressed the Romanian people.

"We want to thank you, the Romanian Government and the Romanian people, for your support and for showing your solidarity towards Israel and the Jewish people (...), you have brought more light to the world," he said.