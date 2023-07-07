Itinerant photographic exhibition 'Noi, Poporul/We the People' - as of next week, in Constanta

The traveling photographic exhibition "Noi, Poporul/We the People", which celebrates the 25th anniversary of the Strategic Partnership between the United States of America and Romania, will open on July 12, in Ovidiu Square in Constanta.

According to a press release from the United States Embassy in Bucharest, sent to AGERPRES on Friday, the event will include viewing the exhibition in Ovidiu Square, followed by the official opening that will take place in the National Museum of History and Archeology of Constanta.

The US ambassador to Romania, Kathleen Kavalec, the Minister of Culture, Raluca Turcan, the mayor of Constanta, Vergil Chitac, the director of the Directorate of Cultural Diplomacy, Education and Science in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Andrei Luca, the general director of AGERPRES, Claudia Nicolae will address the participants of the event.

Organized by the US Embassy, in partnership with the Romanian Foreign Ministry - Diplomatic Archives Unit, the National News Agency AGERPRES and in collaboration with the University of Craiova, the exhibition "We, the People: 25 years of Strategic Partnership" is a thematic photographic essay that explores the diplomatic, security, economic, cultural relations between the Romanian and the American peoples.

Focused on the theme "Noi, Poporul"/"We the People" which is the famous preamble of the United States Constitution and the embodiment of human ties that form bridges of understanding and cooperation between peoples, the exhibition captures the interactions between the two peoples, from the very beginning of the strategic Partnership in 1997, links that illustrate the fact that this partnership is accessible to everyone.

The 150 photographs included in the exhibition create a personal framework for the Strategic Partnership of the past and present and offer the opportunity to experience the friendship and collaboration between the two peoples in a new way.

AGERPRES contributed 20 photos from the photo stream and from the Photo Archive. For its part, the Diplomatic Archives Unit of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs contributed 13 photos.

Over the course of a year, the photographic exhibition traveled to Craiova, Timisoara, Bucharest, Sibiu, Iasi, Cluj-Napoca, Constanta and could be visited until July 25.