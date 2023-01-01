JANUARY 1 IN HISTORY

Orthodox feast: Feast of the Circumcision of Christ; Saint Basil the Great, Archbishop of Caesarea in Cappadocia (New Year)

1432 - Death of Alexandru cel Bun/Alexander the Good, ruler of Moldova (1400-1432)

1558 - Death of chronicler Macarie

1832 - Establishment, in Iasi, of State Archives of Moldova

1838 - It is issued in Brasov under the leadership of George Baritiu, the Foaie literara / Literary Paper, which on 2 July same year becomes Foaie pentru minte, inima si literatura / Paper for mind, heart and literature, a supplement of Gazeta de Transilvania magazine

1847 - Nicolae Balcescu voices in Paris at a New Year's Eve gathering the speech dubbed "A look at the present state, the past and the future of the Fatherland" wherein he re-states the rights and freedoms of the Romanian people

1848 - Entry into force of Convention between Moldova and Wallachia regarding dissolution of customs between two countries; formation of a single market

1855 - Birth of physician George Assaky, a corersponding member of the Romanian Academy (d. 22 April 1899)

1861 - Romanian national conference in Sibiu, during which the political recognition of the Romanian nation, its independence and the granting of official status for Romanian language were requested

1866 - Entry into force of law regarding the implementation of the metric system in Romania

1867 - It is issued in Blaj the first Romanian magazine of philology Archiva pentru filologie si istorie/Archive for philology and history, edited by Timotei Cipariu, Agerpres informs.

1868 - Birth of prose writer Ioan Alexandru Bratescu-Voinesti, member (10 October 1918) and vice-president of the Romanian Academy (d. 14 December 1946)

1873 - Opening in Bucharest of first painting and sculpture exhibition, organised by the "Society of friends of belle-arte". Nicolae Grigorescu participates with 144 works

1894 - The Vatra / Hearth magazine is issued in Bucharest (until August 1896), under the leadership of I. L. Caragiale, Ioan Slavici and George Cosbuc

1897 - Birth of doctor Ana Aslan, member of the Romanian Academy, one of the pioneers of modern world geriatrics (d. May 10, 1988)

1904 - It is issued in Cernauti the Junimea Literara, under the leadership of Ion Nistor

1907 - Floarea Darurilor is issued in Bucharest, headed by Nicolae Iorga

1913 - Birth of engineer Stefan Balan, a member of the Romanian Academy (d. 26 March 1991)

1925 - Romania's diplomatic legation in Tirana is established

1928 - Death of Valeriu Braniste, publicist and political figure, honorary member of the Romanian Academy (b. January 10, 1869)

1928 - Establishment of Romania's legations to the League of Nations (in Geneva), in Cairo, Riga and Rio de Janeiro.

1929 - Birth of writer Nicolae Tic (d. March 11, 1992)

1929 - Birth of boxer Nicolae Linca, a gold medalist at the Olympic Games in Melbourne, 1956 (d. 27 June 2008)

1934 - Birth of actor Gheorghe Dinica (d. November 10, 2009)

1934 - Birth of actor Nicolae Dinica (d. April 28, 1995)

1939 - Issuance in Iasi of Jurnalul literar headed by George Calinescu

1939 - Birth of poet Emil Brumaru (d. 5 January 2019)

1939 - Birth of painter Vasile Chinschi (d. 28 December 2004)

1939 - Legations of Romania in Belgrade, Ankara and Athens are erected at embassy level

1942 - Birth of actor Ovidiu Iuliu Moldovan (d. March 12, 2008)

1945 - Birth of painter, illustrator Vasile Craita Mandra

1945 - World War II: Troops with the 7th Army Corps start fighting on the outskirts of Budapest

1946 - Inter-Allied Commission created at the Conference of Foreign Affairs Ministers in Moscow starts works in Bucharest, in order to transpose rulings regarding Romania

1947 - Birth of poet George Virgil Stoenescu

1949 - Birth of writer Radu Tuculescu

1949 - Establishment of Sibiu-based State Philharmonic

1949 - It is set up in Bucharest the Institute of Linguistics, currently the Iorgu Iordan - Alexandru Rosetti Institute of Linguistics, first led by Iorgu Iordan

1954 - Birth of essayist, literary critic Mircea Mihaies

1955 - Birth of historian Aurel-Ioan Pop, rector of the Babes-Bolyai University of Cluj-Napoca, member of the Romanian Academy (2010), president of the Romanian Academy (2018)

1967 - Romania becomes a member of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO)

1974 - The European Economic Community (Common Market) grants Romania generalized customs preferences, consisting of the reduction or suppression of customs duties on the import of manufactured products

1981 - Entry into force of Agreement regarding commerce with industrial products. Romania recognizes de facto the European Community as an entity

1996 - The regional office of the United Nations Population Fund began its activity in Bucharest

2004 - Romania becomes a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, for a two-year term, along with Algeria, Benin, Brazil and the Philippines. The mandate effectively begins with the formal meeting of the UN Council on January 6

2004 - The National Tax Administration Agency starts operating, after its establishment at October 1, 2003

2007 - Romania is welcomed as a member of the European Union

2010 - Starting with this date, Romania exercises its four-year mandate as a member of the Administrative Council of the United Nations Environmental Protection Programme (UNEP)

2011 - Death of composer and conductor Marin Constantin, conductor of the Madrigal choir (b. February 27, 1925)

2014 - Death of poet Traian T. Cosovei (b. November 28, 1954)

2014 - The last restrictions on the EU labour market for Romanian citizens are lifted

2016 - Death of actor George Alexandru (b. November 21, 1957)

2019 - Romania takes over, for a period of six months, the rotating Presidency of the Council of the European Union, for the first time since its accession to the European Union on 1 January 2007. The motto of the Romanian Presidency at the EU Council was "Cohesion, a common European value"